‘Send in the sheriffs’: John Barilaro demands premiers pay their bills

32 mins ago
Deborah Knight
The NSW government is asking state and territory leaders to cough up their share, after outspending all other states in COVID-19 response measures.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Deborah Knight NSW is a “proud state”, and happy to do the heavy lifting if the burden is then shared among the states and territories.

The hotel quarantine bill, he said, is yet to be paid.

“When NSW goes well, Australia goes well, and we take that responsibility seriously.

“Each state finds their own excuse.

“I reckon the sheriff’s going to turn up on the doorstep … and drag some of these premiers across the board.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

