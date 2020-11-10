2GB
Senator hits out at ABC over ‘gutter journalism’ reporting

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
federal politicsMATT CANAVAN
Article image for Senator hits out at ABC over ‘gutter journalism’ reporting

Senator Matt Canavan has weighed in on last night’s Four Corners report on Federal Government ministers Alan Tudge and Christian Porter.

He told Jim Wilson he has seen the wash-up from the allegations of inappropriate conduct, although admitted he hadn’t watched the program.

“There is nothing out of it than shows anything more than the unfortunate personal circumstances of people.

“I don’t like the way this is heading, there is a sort of American culture creeping in here, where one side of politics seeks to assassinate the characters of others: it’s not a good environment.

“It’s very sad to see the ABC degenerate to this sort of gutter journalism.

“Playing out in public like this, I don’t think it serves anyone’s interests.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: File

