Barnaby Joyce defends personal relationships in parliament amid ABC allegations

Former deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce says politicians deserve to have a private life after ABC aired allegations two senior ministers had consensual affairs with their staffers.

Acting Immigration Minister Alan Tudge has apologised for the hurt he caused his family, while Attorney-General Christian Porter has denied some of the allegations.

A “bonking ban” was introduced in 2018, following revelations of an affair between then deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce and his staffer Vikkie Campion.

Mr Joyce told Ben Fordham it’s ‘ridiculous’ to ban relationships.

“I believe the ‘bonking ban’ was never a ‘bonking ban’. It was a ‘Barnaby ban’ to get Barnaby out.”

