Senator doubles down on controversial solution to China dispute

5 hours ago
Luke Grant
Article image for Senator doubles down on controversial solution to China dispute

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan has doubled down on his push to sanction China over the escalating trade tensions.

Chinese state media is reporting Beijing has instructed power plants not to buy Australian coal.

It comes after Senator Canavan yesterday proposed levies on iron ore exports as a way to compensate for money lost through China-imposed trade tariffs.

“There’s only one language that bullies understand and that’s to stand up to them,” he told Luke Grant.

“There’s one product China hasn’t taken action on and that’s iron ore, because they need it … to power their steel mills.

“We’ve got a very strong position there. I think we should make it clear, every time China takes action like this we jack up the levy on iron ore.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

