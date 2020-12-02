Senator accuses NSW of playing into China’s hands with ‘fairytale’ proposal

The NSW government’s multipartisan renewable energy roadmap has sparked outrage from their federal colleagues.

Nationals Senator for Queensland Matt Canavan told Ray Hadley the roadmap is a “fairytale” plan which would threaten job creation.

He argued the reliability and affordability of coal is “the only way” to claw our manufacturing industry back from China.

“With our biggest trading partner threatening and bullying us, we’ve got to get back to reality here!

“In the land of common sense, a country would use the natural resources that it’s happy to export to other countries to help itself grow and prosper, and create jobs here.”

Ray pointed out most of our coal exports are going to countries investing heavily in their own resources sector,

“Don’t they read about what happened in Victoria, when they closed down their coal-fired power stations, and now they rely upon other states … so they can have the lights on?

“Pig’s bum [renewables] stand alone!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: File