Sea Eagles ‘go back to the drawing board’ after coach’s dressing room spray

The Manly Sea Eagles fired up after copping a spray from coach Des Hasler at half-time, but it wasn’t enough to rescue them from a 28-16 loss to the Penrith Panthers.

Sea Eagles fullback Tom Trbojevic told Mark Levy and Billy Slater the rest of the club shares their coach’s high standards.

“Everyone knows how Des operates, he’s pretty full-on and he expects a lot.

“Unfortunately we came up against a very good Penrith side that was better on the day, so we’ll go back to the drawing board and look to get better this Sunday.

“We needed to start well against them, and we didn’t really … we were chasing our tail the whole time.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Manly Sea Eagles/Official website