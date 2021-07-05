2GB
‘Scum of the earth’ triple murderer wants to be set free

47 mins ago
Ben Fordham
Reginald Arthurell
Article image for ‘Scum of the earth’ triple murderer wants to be set free

A triple murderer released last year is fighting to have his monitoring bracelet removed.

The NSW government is fighting for a three-year extension of the supervision.

Reginald Arthurell had been moved from a retirement home in Yagoona after terrified residents got in touch with Ben Fordham when they saw images of the triple murderer’s new identity.

“The fact that this monster is able to kill three times and get a fourth chance is a disgrace,” Ben said.

“He or she is scum of the earth.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Ben Fordham
CrimeNews
