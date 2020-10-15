Sculpture by the Sea fans offered a regional alternative

Sydney’s famous Sculpture by the Sea event may be postponed for 2020, but purveyors can still get their cultural fix if they’re willing to go further afield.

Wollombi’s Sculpture in the Vineyards will feature 166 works by Australian and international artists, with the hope of drawing Sydneysiders to the lower Hunter Valley.

Director of the event Susan Leith-Miller told Jim Wilson the past week has been “one of the most exciting weeks in the Valley”.

“We’ve seen truck after truck, with cranes on the back, delivering huge outdoor pieces and many indoor pieces.”

Sculpture in the Vineyards runs from October 17 until November 1.

Image: Wollombi Sculpture in the Vineyards