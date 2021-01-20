2GB
Scott Morrison rejects extension to JobKeeper program

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Scott Morrison rejects extension to JobKeeper program

Some Australian businesses have promised to hand back their JobKeeper payments after unexpected growth.

JobKeeper payments and the JobSeeker COVID-19 supplement will disappear at the end of March, and some industry groups are concerned the loss of support will have a devastating impact.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Ray Hadley he will continue to reassess the needs of the hardest-hit sectors, but warned welfare packages “can’t just continue endlessly”.

“We can’t run the Australian economy on government money forever.

“Before this COVID crisis we were at the lowest level of welfare dependency in 30 years. I want to get back to that as soon as we can.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

