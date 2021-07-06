2GB
Scott Morrison accused of ‘spitting the dummy’ when facing women’s issues

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for Scott Morrison accused of ‘spitting the dummy’ when facing women’s issues

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lost support from female voters over the last two years, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Independent Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie told Jim Wilson the four per cent swing away from the Coalition “doesn’t surprise [her] whatsoever”.

Bullying women is accepted as normal behaviour in politics she said, casting doubt on Mr Morrison’s capacity to change the culture.

“If he doesn’t get his own way, he’s like a two-year-old spitting the dummy out.

“He sticks his chest out … it would really make a lot of women feel uncomfortable.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Senator’s comments in full

Image: Sam Mooy/Getty Images, Nine News

Jim Wilson
