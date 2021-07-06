Scott Morrison accused of ‘spitting the dummy’ when facing women’s issues

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lost support from female voters over the last two years, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Independent Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie told Jim Wilson the four per cent swing away from the Coalition “doesn’t surprise [her] whatsoever”.

Bullying women is accepted as normal behaviour in politics she said, casting doubt on Mr Morrison’s capacity to change the culture.

“If he doesn’t get his own way, he’s like a two-year-old spitting the dummy out.

“He sticks his chest out … it would really make a lot of women feel uncomfortable.”

