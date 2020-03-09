School closures ‘likely to be the new normal’ as coronavirus spreads

Two Sydney schools will remain closed tomorrow after students tested positive to coronavirus.

On the same day students at Epping Boys High have returned, children at Willougby Girls and St Patricks Marist at Dundas have been sent home.

A Year 7 girl at Willoughby and two Year 11 students at St Pats have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Both schools will be closed tomorrow and close contacts of the students have been told to self-isolate.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazard has held a media conference suggesting school closures are “likely to be the new normal”.

Ben Fordham spoke with state Education Minister Sarah Mitchell who agreed it is likely.

“I think we’re probably going to see some more school closures. A week ago we didn’t have any students testing positive, now we’ve got those few that you mentioned.

“We just want to make sure we’re taking precautions following what Health tell us. So, there may be more.

“We think that’s the right approach and that’s what we’ll continue to do should we get any more cases of school students.”

The minister also explains to Ben exactly what happens when they close a school.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview