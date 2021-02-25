School-aged sexual assaults highlight broad societal ignorance

Thousands of women are coming forward to reveal they were sexually assaulted as schoolgirls, reflecting a broader societal failing.

Doctor Briony Scott, a principal of a girls’ school, was not shocked by the more than 1400 women reporting their assaults.

“That we’re surprised it manifests in school is what shocks me,” she told Deborah Knight.

“What I deal with is a microcosm of what happens out there.”

Dr Scott said she was disappointed “we didn’t even sit in the uncomfortableness of that before we deflected out”.

“While I appreciate that there is a nuanced conversation around [alcohol], we cannot even go there until we go, ‘can we at least talk consent?'”

She argued there are failings by adults in teaching schoolboys about consent.

“Before we start pointing the finger at kids, … we also have to look at ourselves.

“The adults have to bear responsibility for this.”

Image: Getty