SCG fights back against QLD Premier’s ‘ridiculous’ intervention

The SCG is set to be stripped of its hosting rights for the New Year’s Day Test amid pressure from the Queensland government.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has appealed to Cricket Australia for the third test to be played at the MCG instead, citing concern over the northern beaches outbreak.

The proposition has been met with anger, and retaliatory calls to have Brisbane stripped of its hosting rights for the final test.

Venues NSW Chairman Tony Shepherd told Mark Levy the Queensland government’s position is “ridiculous”.

“Going to sport [events] has proven to be the safest thing an Australian can do in the last nine miserable months, and now they want to stop it in Sydney … give me a break!

“It’s not over ’til the fat lady sings.”

