Scam alert: Elderly woman targeted by banking scammers

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
BanksBen FordhamScams

A new scam allegedly involving fake bank staff is targeting the elderly in NSW.

Acting Superintendent Despa Fitzgerald told Ben Fordham police were alerted last week after an elderly woman was targeted.

“The 85-year-old lady received a phone call from a representative purporting to be from her bank saying her bank details had been compromised and she needed to open a new account,” she said.

The woman was asked to send $3000 via a courier to open up a bank account.

“Lucky for her she had a conversation with her son, her son was suspicious of the transaction and contacted police.”

A male and female, both Nepalese nationals, were arrested and charged with fraud offences.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

 

Ben Fordham
BanksNews
