‘Say a prayer’: Avoid fundraisers for Oatlands crash victims says family friend

The families of four children killed by an alleged drunk driver are asking for prayers and forgiveness, not money.

Several crowdfunding campaigns have been established claiming to support the family despite misspelling the children’s names, raising concerns about their authenticity.

Acquaintance of the Abdallah family Rob Shehadie tells Ben Fordham it’s best to avoid the fundraisers, many of which are likely scams.

“The family’s not asking for money, they don’t want funds. They just want people to pray for them.”

Another acquaintance, David, rang in to share his admiration for their community involvement and generosity.

The children’s father Daniel Abdallah, David says, feeds and shelters the less fortunate.

“He takes those kids… and I’ve heard him say to them it’s about serving others, not being served. It’s about what you can give, not what you have.

“They really are the blueprints for good parents, good people.”

Antony Abdallah, 13, his sisters Angelina, 12, and Sienna, 9, and cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, were walking to buy ice-cream on Saturday night when a 4WD mounted the kerb and struck the children in Oatlands, near Parramatta.

The driver, 29-year-old Samuel Davidson, has been charged with 20 offences after allegedly returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.150 – thrice the legal limit.

The Abdallah siblings’ mother, Leila Geagea, told media “I think in my heart I forgive him, but I want the court to be fair.”

A vigil will be held tonight at 7pm at the accident scene on Bettington Road. Community members are invited to join the family to pray and remember.