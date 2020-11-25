Savvy Shopaholic reveals the best Black Friday deals on the market

With Christmas right around the corner, ‘Savvy Shopaholic’ Jo Munro has revealed the best Black Friday stocking stuffers.

She told Jim Wilson whilst the bargains aren’t as crazy as during the Click Frenzy sales earlier this month, keen shoppers can still expect to save between 30 and 50 percent on many items.

Electronics are where the greatest savings can be found.

Jo gave a shout out to Bose wireless headphones on sale for more than $100 off, and the Apple iMac 27” Retina Display which is being sold for $2,229 – a discount of $800.

“This is the time to buy!

“Just too much fun.”

