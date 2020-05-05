What you saw in the sky this morning and how to see it again

Many Australians have been on the lookout for a meteor shower this morning.

Between about 2am and 5am, the annual Eta Aquarids meteor shower peaked during its Earth journey.

However, many listeners looked outside their windows just after 5am and saw a trail of about a dozen bright lines in a perfectly straight line.

Listener Lee told Chris Smith she thought they were meteors.

“They were just socially distanced and I saw 12 of them.”

But space expert Dr Brad Tucker says they were most likely Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites.

“We only see them within two hours of sunrise, but the meteors have definitely been out so you’re probably seeing a mixture!

“The satellites will disappear as bright dots moving as a train in a row, the shooting stars only last a second or two.”

Mr Tucker says there will be another chance to see shooting stars tomorrow morning.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview (6m 20secs) and listener accounts

Image: Getty