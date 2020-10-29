2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sam Ibrahim ‘bound for Lebanon’ in secret deportation operation

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
Australian Border ForceDeportationNSW Policeorganised crimeSam IbrahimStrike Force Raptor

Notorious Sydney organised crime figure Sam Ibrahim will be returned to Lebanon via Perth following a secret Strike Force Raptor operation.

A convoy of five vehicles collected the 51-year-old brother of John Ibrahim from Long Bay Correctional Complex at dawn before he was loaded onto a plane to be flown interstate.

His visa has been cancelled under character grounds owing to his extensive criminal history.

“This is a man that’s been a blight on our community for well over 20 years,” Detective Superintendent Robert Critchlow told Jim Wilson.

“The community’s a safer place today because he’s gone.”

Neither his family nor his lawyers were told about the operation beforehand.

“There was a lot of risks around this, Jim … it was something we had to do decisively with great care and great planning.

“He’s bound for Lebanon, through a couple of stops on the way.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NSW Police/Australian Border Force

Jim Wilson
CrimeNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873