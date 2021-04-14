2GB
Salary cap ‘juggling act’ seals unusual deal for Roosters back-rower

4 hours ago
James Willis
Article image for Salary cap ‘juggling act’ seals unusual deal for Roosters back-rower

Sydney star Angus Crichton will remain with the Roosters until at least the end of 2022.

Crichton revealed to James Willis and Brad Fittler the unusual short-term extension involved “a juggling act” for the club.

“That was just the deal that we got to at the end.

“Obviously I want to stay at the Roosters … and the salary cap is a real thing in sport. It’s a real thing for every team.”

Brad Fittler suggested a workaround for that issue, involving teammate James Tedesco.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sydney Roosters/Official website

Rugby LeagueSports
