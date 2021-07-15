2GB
‘Safety in numbers’: Guru’s top tips for business owners and customers

52 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for ‘Safety in numbers’: Guru’s top tips for business owners and customers

Business guru and Shark Tank shark Naomi Simson has brought her expertise to Afternoons with Deborah Knight.

Offering her top tips for small business owners, she stressed the importance of finding a network.

“Who can you hang out with? It’s expensive to find customers on your own – look for a marketplace, or … be with others who are speaking to the same audiences.

“There is actually safety in numbers.”

Customers have a big role to play too, she said.

“Find a way to support a local small business … they just need to know that they’re not alone.”

Press PLAY below to hear her entrepreneurial wisdom

Image: Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images

