Safety concerns over controversial cycleway

Sydneysiders are unhappy with a controversial cycleway in Sydney, causing traffic problems in the area.

Three cyclists have been hit on, or approaching, the Bridge Road cycleway in Glebe and an independent safety assessment has identified 26 risk areas.

Residents are leading a campaign to have the cycleway removed.

Listener Anthony drives regularly along the road and told Ben Fordham the cycleway is making it difficult for garbage men to do their job.

A ute follows the garbage truck to ensure the safety of the workers.

“The truck would physically have to drive over the cycleway barriers to be able to park on the side for cars to be able to continue driving,” Anthony said.

“It’s dangerous for everyone.”

