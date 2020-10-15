2GB
Resident outrage after third person hit on controversial cycleway

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Bridge RoadDi AnsteyGlebe

A third cyclist has been hit on a controversial cycleway in Sydney.

Within a week, two cyclists were hit on the Bridge Road cycleway in Glebe and an independent safety assessment has identified 26 risk areas.

Resident Di Anstey is leading a campaign to have the cycleway removed and told Ben Fordham the government needs to act.

“Andrew Constance and the Lord Mayor, they are both equally responsible for putting in this cycleway.

“To me, they are equally culpable if something happens.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sydney Morning Herald/Rhett Wyman

