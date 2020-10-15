Resident outrage after third person hit on controversial cycleway
A third cyclist has been hit on a controversial cycleway in Sydney.
Within a week, two cyclists were hit on the Bridge Road cycleway in Glebe and an independent safety assessment has identified 26 risk areas.
Resident Di Anstey is leading a campaign to have the cycleway removed and told Ben Fordham the government needs to act.
“Andrew Constance and the Lord Mayor, they are both equally responsible for putting in this cycleway.
“To me, they are equally culpable if something happens.”
Image: Sydney Morning Herald/Rhett Wyman