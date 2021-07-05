‘Sack them!’: Ben Fordham calls for Dragons players to go over COVID breach

Ben Fordham is calling on Dragons players to be sacked after penalties were handed down for COVID breaches.

St George Illawarra Dragons players who attended a party at the weekend have been slugged with a total of $305,000 in fines and 20 match suspensions.

Senior player Paul Vaughan, who hosted the party, faces the heftiest penalty – an eight-match suspension and $50,000 fine.

It was later revealed Jack de Belin was among the players in attendance, allegedly hiding under the bed to evade police.

“He was happy for everyone else to go down while he was going to skate on through.

“The cover-up is worse than the crime and anyone involved in the cover-up should be shown the door.”

