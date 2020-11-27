Rural Aid concert host’s first-hand experience with farmers’ devastation

Australia’s entertainment elite are coming together to give Aussies in the bush a helping hand.

Some of the biggest names in Australian music will pitch in for the Good OnYa Mate concert, airing live on Channel Nine tomorrow night.

Proceeds from the concert will go to Rural Aid to support Aussie farmers who’ve not only survived bushfire, drought and flood, but also COVID-19 this year.

Host of the event, TODAY’s sport presenter Alex Cullen told Jim Wilson he’s had first-hand experience of the devastation these farmers suffer, coming from a farming family in Coonamble.

“I spoke to mum a couple of Saturdays ago; she was heartbroken.

“This was the year … it was in the ground, it rained when they wanted it … the crop was looking fantastic.

“Sure enough, this hail storm comes in and wipes out a lot of the crop.”

Good OnYa Mate: A Rural Aid Concert is airing on Saturday, November 28, at 7.30pm on Nine and 9Now.

To donate visit GoodOnYaMate.org.au

