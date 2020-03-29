Rugby Australia slammed for ignoring players in talks of game’s future

Rugby Australia is being slammed for not involving its players in key talks over the game’s future.

RA is expected to announce widespread pay cuts and staff stand-downs at the organisation’s annual general meeting on Monday.

But 192 professional players across the country are waiting on clarity after the governing body postponed a meeting with the Rugby Union Players’ Association until Tuesday and refused to answer numerous requests for information.

Rugby Union Players’ Association CEO Justin Harrison tells Alan Jones the players want a say in how things are done.

“We’ve made several requests to engage in open and transparent discussions and we just haven’t had the opportunity to do so.

“We’re certainly waiting to be included.

“This is not about professional players trying to protect an elite salary, this is about professional players recognising that they have come from the same communities they are looking to support.”

