Rugby Australia ‘knew exactly what was coming’ says former Wallabies captain

3 hours ago
James Willis
simon Poidevin

The search for a new CEO continues for Rugby Australia after Raelene Castle stood down last night.

Her resignation comes as a slate of issues plague Rugby Australia, including its failure to secure a broadcast deal for 2021 and beyond, and the Wallabies slipping to their worst ever world ranking.

Simon Poidevin tells James Willis change has been a long time coming.

The former Wallabies captain was one of 11 co-signatories on a letter address calling for leadership change.

“This has been a discussion which has been building for a couple of months.

“We didn’t want to blindside Rugby Australia, but they knew exactly what was coming.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Matt King/Getty Images

 

