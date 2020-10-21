2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘Rugba league’ fans thank Peter V’landys in lead-up to NRL Grand Final

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
PETER V'LANDYSrugby league featured

Mark Levy’s open line lit up tonight as rugby league fans called in to thank the man who saved the game.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys joined Mark in the studio to co-host Wide World of Sports on Wednesday night.

“What you’ve done’s fantastic,” listener Chris said.

Jeremy credited Mr V’landys with paving the way for other codes to overcome the COVID-19 crisis too.

Mr V’landys accepted the praise humbly, passing on the thanks to his fellow commissioners.

“I’m just the captain, and there’s a lot of people that worked hard behind the scenes.”

Click PLAY below to hear the calls

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873