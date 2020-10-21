‘Rugba league’ fans thank Peter V’landys in lead-up to NRL Grand Final

Mark Levy’s open line lit up tonight as rugby league fans called in to thank the man who saved the game.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys joined Mark in the studio to co-host Wide World of Sports on Wednesday night.

“What you’ve done’s fantastic,” listener Chris said.

Jeremy credited Mr V’landys with paving the way for other codes to overcome the COVID-19 crisis too.

Mr V’landys accepted the praise humbly, passing on the thanks to his fellow commissioners.

“I’m just the captain, and there’s a lot of people that worked hard behind the scenes.”

