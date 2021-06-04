Ruby the Wombat in good hands after Jim Wilson’s rescue

A distressed baby wombat, rescued by Jim Wilson and dubbed ‘Ruby’ by his listeners, is recovering well.

Jim brought Ruby to Cedar Creek Wombat Rescue volunteers Roz and Kev, who have passed on new photos of the young marsupial.

One month on, Roz Holme told Jim Ruby is “doing really well”, putting on weight and being “very cheeky”.

“If you would’ve left her where she was, other predators would’ve eaten her or other wombats would’ve kept attacking her.”

All going well, Ruby will be returned to Jim’s property in around a year’s time.

