Jim Wilson to the rescue of adorable baby wombat

Armed only with welding gloves and an Esky, Jim Wilson has saved the life of a distressed baby wombat.

Jim and partner Chris Bath were on a leisurely Sunday morning walk on the farm when they stumbled upon the mangy-looking marsupial.

“My immediate reaction – I’m fessing up – was ‘let’s just leave it’.

“I lost the debate.”

Naming rights went to listener Erica, who suggested dubbing the little girl ‘Ruby’.

Ruby is now safe and well, being taken care of by Cedar Creek Wombat Rescue volunteers Roz and Kev.