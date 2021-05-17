2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Rotarians celebrate 100 years of serving..

Rotarians celebrate 100 years of serving NSW community

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Rotarians celebrate 100 years of serving NSW community

NSW Rotary is celebrating the 100 year anniversary of its first meeting in Sydney today.

National Chair of Centenary Committee Garry Browne says the work is about using the skills and professional abilities of Rotarians to help those less fortunate in the community.

“We identify the needs, and create a project, and then find ways to fund it to create improvements and better, not only individuals, but communities, both here and abroad,” he told Ray Hadley.

“We’ve been working very closely over the last 16 months in many countries with those that have been trying to vaccinate with COVID.”

Click PLAY to hear more below

Ray Hadley
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873