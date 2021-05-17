Rotarians celebrate 100 years of serving NSW community

NSW Rotary is celebrating the 100 year anniversary of its first meeting in Sydney today.

National Chair of Centenary Committee Garry Browne says the work is about using the skills and professional abilities of Rotarians to help those less fortunate in the community.

“We identify the needs, and create a project, and then find ways to fund it to create improvements and better, not only individuals, but communities, both here and abroad,” he told Ray Hadley.

“We’ve been working very closely over the last 16 months in many countries with those that have been trying to vaccinate with COVID.”

