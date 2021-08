Robin Williams’ son has shared memories of his father, seven years on from his death.

The beloved actor lost his life to suicide in 2014.

Zak Williams told Ben Fordham he misses his father.

“He was fantastic as a dad.

“It’s important for me to really carry on the legacy. I really believe that his spirit is with us.”

Image: Getty/Kevin Mazur