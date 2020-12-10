2GB
Robertson Brothers bring banter and tunes to The Ray Hadley Morning Show

Robertson brothers Ben and Geoff have performed some of their most iconic songs and parodies live on The Ray Hadley Morning Show.

Ben, Geoff and Ray recounted some of their most hysterical antics over the years of their friendship.

“I’ll just say this: they’re about to see me through two marriages,” Ray said.

“Three strikes, you’re out Ray!” Geoff laughed.

The Robertson Brothers are taking their 1960s Variety TV Show across Australia in the new year (see full list of tour dates below).

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

 

