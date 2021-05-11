2GB
Rising star Finn Little’s psych-up song for starring alongside Angelina Jolie

2 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Angelina JolieFinn LittleMovies
Deborah Knight has set out to expose the strange listening habits of film industry newcomer Finn Little, who stars alongside Angelina Jolie in action-thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The 14-year-old Brisbane schoolboy had just a handful of acting credits to his name when he landed the major role.

Being surrounded by industry big-wigs, Little found himself using an old nerve-reducing method on set.

Deborah Knight: “I’m told that you listen to a bit of music to calm your nerves on set.”

Finn Little: “When I was a swimmer, I did get very nervous before my races and I’d listen to that to amp me up and now it just chills me out.”

Deborah Knight: “It’s not a chill-out song that I would chose, but yeah, it’s something that amps you up – it would definitely fit the bill in that regard.”

Press PLAY below to hear Little’s odd song choice 

Image: Supplied 

Deborah Knight
Entertainment
