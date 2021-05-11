Rising star Finn Little’s psych-up song for starring alongside Angelina Jolie

Deborah Knight has set out to expose the strange listening habits of film industry newcomer Finn Little, who stars alongside Angelina Jolie in action-thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead.

The 14-year-old Brisbane schoolboy had just a handful of acting credits to his name when he landed the major role.

Being surrounded by industry big-wigs, Little found himself using an old nerve-reducing method on set.

Deborah Knight: “I’m told that you listen to a bit of music to calm your nerves on set.” Finn Little: “When I was a swimmer, I did get very nervous before my races and I’d listen to that to amp me up and now it just chills me out.” Deborah Knight: “It’s not a chill-out song that I would chose, but yeah, it’s something that amps you up – it would definitely fit the bill in that regard.”

