Rising cricket star Cameron Green poised to be ‘once in a generation player’

Cameron Green’s magnificent century for Australia A has shot his star into the spotlight for a Test debut.

Green is in Australia’s 17-man Test squad and clinched 114 not out against the Indians at Drummoyne oval.

Former Australian fast bowler Carl Rackemann told Wide World Of Sports’ Peter Psaltis, Cameron Green is clearly “an amazing prospect”.

“Once he gets fully into gear bowling wise, if he’s got that batting capacity, he’s going to make the side as a batsman; and then can run in and bowl 140kms tidily, well … that sort of player is a once in a generation player.

“And that’s what he’s looking like is his potential.

“Let’s say he’s knocking on the door with loud fists.”

Image: Getty