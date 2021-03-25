2GB
  • ‘Ridiculous protocols’ leave stranded Hawkesbury..

‘Ridiculous protocols’ leave stranded Hawkesbury residents high and dry

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
disaster reliefHawkesburyNSW floodsSusan Templeman
With Hawkesbury River communities still cut off by floodwaters, the pressure is on to deliver emergency supplies.

Grose Vale resident Val Howarth told Jim Wilson she was “very lucky” to get milk at the North Richmond Coles, with food and medical supplies dwindling.

“Everyone’s pretty upbeat, but it’s just a waiting game. It took us all by surprise.”

Federal MP for the Hawkesbury Susan Templeman expressed gratitude for the hard work of the SES and volunteers, but believes the request for Defence Force assistance in the area should have been made sooner.

“It’s all those ridiculous protocols that are in place.

“While we were loading up tiny little helicopters, who could only take a few boxes of cereal and a bunch of toilet paper across, there was a Black Hawk waiting.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

