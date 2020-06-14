‘Ridiculous behaviour’: NSW Police to ‘lock up’ statue vandals

NSW Police have a message for vandals after two women were arrested for allegedly defacing a Captain Cook statue in Hyde Park.

The part-time Greens staffer and her social worker friend were granted bail after they allegedly spray-painted “no pride in genocide” and “sovereignty never ceded” on the statue.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing told Ben Fordham it’s “ridiculous behaviour”.

“Police aren’t going to tolerate this sort of behaviour.

“I think you’ve got to be pretty stupid to be engaged in this sort of stuff given that most of the statues are under extensive CCTV.

“People are entitled to their views, but you’re not entitled to commit crimes. If they do it they’re going to get locked up.”

Image: Getty/Don Arnold