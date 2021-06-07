2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Richmond residents told to seek legal advice over $500 million bridge

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Hawkesbury RiverInfrastructureRichmond'Susan Templeman
Article image for Richmond residents told to seek legal advice over $500 million bridge

Faster travel times and flood resilience are the key selling points of the joint state and federal Richmond bridge and bypass project.

The new 12m $500 million dollar bridge over the Hawkesbury River is supposed to be the answer to residents’ pleas, after they were cut off during the March floods.

“It would still have gone under, but it becomes a much more flood-resilient bridge,” Hawkesbury MP Susan Templeman told Jim Wilson.

“It goes under later, and reappears sooner.”

The project will require compulsory land acquisitions however, and Ms Templeman said the state and federal governments have refused to brief her.

She advises all affected landowners to get good legal advice.

“The devil is going to be in the detail.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Clinton Maynard

Jim Wilson
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873