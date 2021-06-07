Richmond residents told to seek legal advice over $500 million bridge

Faster travel times and flood resilience are the key selling points of the joint state and federal Richmond bridge and bypass project.

The new 12m $500 million dollar bridge over the Hawkesbury River is supposed to be the answer to residents’ pleas, after they were cut off during the March floods.

“It would still have gone under, but it becomes a much more flood-resilient bridge,” Hawkesbury MP Susan Templeman told Jim Wilson.

“It goes under later, and reappears sooner.”

The project will require compulsory land acquisitions however, and Ms Templeman said the state and federal governments have refused to brief her.

She advises all affected landowners to get good legal advice.

“The devil is going to be in the detail.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Twitter/Clinton Maynard