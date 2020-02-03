2GB
Richard Di Natale quits as leader of The Greens

03/02/2020
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA

Richard Di Natale has resigned as leader of The Greens.

He made the surprise announcement to Greens colleagues on Monday.

He will leave federal parliament within months to spend more time with his young family.

Dr Di Natale told Tom Elliott he felt the party was in better shape than when he took over five years ago.

“The vote is growing, support is growing,” he said.

“It would be nice if The Greens were running the country, as far as I’m concerned – we’re not – but we’re in good shape and I feel very confident about our future.”

NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
