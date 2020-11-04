2GB
RFS volunteer charged with lighting several fires

46 mins ago
National Nine News
An RFS volunteer has been charged with allegedly lighting several fires on the state’s far north coast.

Detectives investigated more than a dozen grass fires, believed to be deliberately lit, in the Burringbar and Mooball areas between October 7 and November 3.

An 18-year-old volunteer has been charged with nine counts of intentionally causing fire and being reckless to its spread.

Police say the man lit several blazes in the area before returning to respond to the fire as part of his duties as a volunteer.

The NSW Rural Fire Service have immediately stood him down and he’s been refused bail to appear at court today.

 

