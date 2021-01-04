Rex to employ hundreds of redundant air crew in pursuit of ‘the golden triangle’

Regional airline Rex plans to employ hundreds of out-of-work Aussies as it carves out a new space in the domestic market.

Rex is set to hire 400 new employees this year, many of whom were made redundant by Qantas and Virgin, to expand into “the golden triangle” of flights between Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Deputy Chairman and former federal transport minister John Sharp told Chris Smith the airline has long awaited its big break to secure pilots and airport slots.

“There’s never been a better time to expand into the domestic market.

“It’s a good opportunity to … give the Australian travelling public some more competition; better services, lower prices. I think it’ll be a good outcome for Australians.”

Image: Getty