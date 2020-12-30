Rex Airlines condemns ‘utterly false’ reports of hiring foreign pilots

REX Deputy Charmain John has slammed reports today that falsely suggested Regional Express Airlines is seeking to recruit foreign pilots to fly new domestic routes.

Mr Sharp said the story “is completely and utterly false.”

“The pilots we are employing are all ex-Virgin, Tiger and Qantas pilots who have lost their jobs … in the last few months as a result of the pandemic,” he told Luke Grant.

“All the people we’re employing are not coming from overseas.”

Mr Sharp said Rex Airlines will employ 400 Australians who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic during the course of 2022.

