Reverend Bill Crews vaccinates homeless and at-risk Sydneysiders
2GB’s very own radio Reverend Bill Crews has helped vaccinate 150 of the neediest Sydneysiders out of his Ashfield church.
He told Jim Wilson he’s been fighting uphill for months to get Pfizer vaccines for the homeless and vulnerable.
“We couldn’t really give them the AstraZeneca [vaccine], because I don’t know where they’re going to be in 12 weeks.
“They’re vulnerable to society – many … [have] major chronic illnesses – but society is vulnerable to them.
“They can become a Petri dish.”
Press PLAY below to hear how the day of vaccinations unfolded
Today is a big day for me. All the homeless, vulnerable and needy people I have worried so much about over all the time of this pandemic are getting their first shot of Phizer vaccine in my church. It’s been SUCH a long struggle!! pic.twitter.com/pVv5eFFQ6o
— Rev. Bill Crews AM (@RevBillCrews) July 12, 2021