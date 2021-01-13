Reverend Bill Crews seeks new applicants for ‘a hand up, not a hand out’

Reverend Bill Crews is calling on aspiring baristas to apply for the second semester of his hospitality program.

Rev. Crews has set up a cafe called The Crews Café in Ashfield, where his foundation will train people to achieve a TAFE NSW Certificate II in Hospitality and a Vittoria Coffee Barista Certificate.

He told Mark Levy his first semester of graduates have all gone on to find jobs.

“It gives people a hand up, not a hand out.”

