2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Reverend Bill Crews seeks new applicants for ‘a hand up, not a hand out’

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
Reverend Bill CrewsThe Crews Café
Article image for Reverend Bill Crews seeks new applicants for ‘a hand up, not a hand out’

Reverend Bill Crews is calling on aspiring baristas to apply for the second semester of his hospitality program.

Rev. Crews has set up a cafe called The Crews Café in Ashfield, where his foundation will train people to achieve a TAFE NSW Certificate II in Hospitality and a Vittoria Coffee Barista Certificate.

He told Mark Levy his first semester of graduates have all gone on to find jobs.

“It gives people a hand up, not a hand out.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To find out more and apply, click HERE.

Mark Levy
Charity
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873