2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

REVEALED | New candidate to take on Clover Moore in race for Lord Mayor

3 hours ago
BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
Clover MooreYvonne Weldon
Article image for REVEALED | New candidate to take on Clover Moore in race for Lord Mayor

Ben Fordham has revealed the candidate who will take on Clover Moore’s 17-year reign as Lord Mayor at the September election.

Yvonne Weldon, Chair of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, will replace Dr Kerryn Phelps in the race for the next Lord Mayor of Sydney.

She is the first independent Indigenous Australian candidate for Sydney’s Lord Mayor.

Ms Weldon told Ben Fordham her family was impressed.

“They said ‘mum go for it because we can’t live like this anymore’.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse 

 

 

BEN FORDHAM EXCLUSIVE
LocalNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873