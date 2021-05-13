REVEALED | New candidate to take on Clover Moore in race for Lord Mayor

Ben Fordham has revealed the candidate who will take on Clover Moore’s 17-year reign as Lord Mayor at the September election.

Yvonne Weldon, Chair of the Metropolitan Local Aboriginal Land Council, will replace Dr Kerryn Phelps in the race for the next Lord Mayor of Sydney.

She is the first independent Indigenous Australian candidate for Sydney’s Lord Mayor.

Ms Weldon told Ben Fordham her family was impressed.

“They said ‘mum go for it because we can’t live like this anymore’.”

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse