Retired NRL legend Paul Gallen backs a different approach to NRL during coronavirus pandemic

7 mins ago
Mark Levy
coronavirusPAUL GALLENRUGBY LEAGUE

The debate continues about the NRL season as round two fast approaches.

Retired rugby league star Paul Gallen tells Mark Levy the situation is unique and the NRL will need to look at approaching the game in a different way.

“I think personally, for the game to continue, the game needs to do something different. I think if we continue the way we’re going at the moment it’s going to be inevitable that someone’s going to contract the virus.”

Gallen supports the players going into lockdown as an option but says it will depend on different circumstances.

Click PLAY below to hear the full comments

Image: Getty / Mark Metcalfe/Stringer

