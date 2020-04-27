Restrictions relaxed: Premier explains rules around home visits

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has clarified the easing of coronavirus restrictions announced today.

From May 1 a maximum of two adults will be allowed to visit someone in another home, for any reason.

“Obviously, if you’ve got young children it’s okay to take them with you,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“If you’ve got the mildest sniffle, do not go and visit anybody.”

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told Ray Hadley there is no restriction on how far you can travel to visit others.

“We’ve never put restrictions on the number of kilometres you can visit, all we said is you can’t go on a holiday.

“We realised how tough people have been doing it.

“We can’t live like this forever which is why we’ve taken the decision from Friday to lift those restrictions.”

Children will go back to school from May 11 in a staggered face-to-face approach but the government is hoping to see children back, full-time, sooner rather than later.

The Premier is also encouraging people to visit retail stores while maintaining social distancing.

There were five new cases of coronavirus in NSW from 4000 tests.