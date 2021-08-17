2GB
Restrictions eased: More workers allowed to return in hotspot areas

32 mins ago
Ray Hadley
From today, those who work in outdoor settings will be permitted to return to work in local government areas of concern.

Minister for Jobs Stuart Ayres told Ray Hadley those categorised as “prescribed workers”, such as home repair and maintenance, painters, and gardeners and landscapers, can work within their own LGA.

Sites must be COVID-safe and a maximum of five workers are allowed on-site.

For example, “if you’re a landscaper … and you live in Blacktown, you can only work inside the Blacktown LGA”.

“We take our advice from our health professionals to say ‘what are the levels of risk’ and then government makes the decision about the tolerance of that risk.

“There’s never going to be a hard black-and-white answer here.”

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
