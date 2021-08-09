2GB


Responsibility for vaccine check lies with site managers under construction reopening

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
construction industrycoronavirus restrictionsStuart AyresTradies


A NSW minister has played down concerns construction managers will lie about their employees’ vaccine status as the government grants permission to take up the tools.

Unoccupied sites will be reactivated in the eight LGAs and twelve Penrith suburbs in hard lockdown, and fully vaccinated tradespeople can return to work.

Partially vaccinated workers can also return three weeks after their first dose, or by returning negative COVID tests every three days.

Minister for Jobs and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres explained to Jim Wilson workers will need to download their vaccination documentation through myGov.

“Construction site owners will be responsible for making sure that workers who come onto their sites meet all of those vaccination requirements.

“We’re not trying to create a police state, we’re trying to get more people back to work.”





 

 

Jim Wilson
BusinessNewsNSW
