Sir Peter Cosgrove extends helping hand as flood recovery begins

Residents and authorities are preparing for a massive clean up as the flooding threat eases across much of the state.

A number of flood evacuation warnings have been lifted in Sydney’s north-west, while evacuated residents along the Hawkesbury River at Windsor CBD, McGraths Hill, Vineyard, and Wisemans Ferry to Brooklyn, prepare to return home.

Moderate flooding remains at North Richmond, Windsor and Sackville, as river levels slowly fall.

Those north of the Hawkesbury remain cut off by floodwater, as helicopters work to deliver essentials to the isolated residents.

Former Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove told Ben Fordham he will be at Windsor today, offering damaged businesses his support.

“We’ll be all around the traps offering assistance to businesses that find themselves in dire straits.”

Image: Getty/Lisa Maree Williams