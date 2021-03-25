2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sir Peter Cosgrove extends helping hand as flood recovery begins

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
NSW floodsSir Peter Cosgrove
Article image for Sir Peter Cosgrove extends helping hand as flood recovery begins

Residents and authorities are preparing for a massive clean up as the flooding threat eases across much of the state.

A number of flood evacuation warnings have been lifted in Sydney’s north-west, while evacuated residents along the Hawkesbury River at Windsor CBD, McGraths Hill, Vineyard, and Wisemans Ferry to Brooklyn, prepare to return home.

Moderate flooding remains at North Richmond, Windsor and Sackville, as river levels slowly fall.

Those north of the Hawkesbury remain cut off by floodwater, as helicopters work to deliver essentials to the isolated residents.

Former Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove told Ben Fordham he will be at Windsor today, offering damaged businesses his support.

“We’ll be all around the traps offering assistance to businesses that find themselves in dire straits.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty/Lisa Maree Williams 

Ben Fordham
NewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873