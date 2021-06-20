2GB
Reports top Chinese spy defects to US offering COVID origin secrets

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Clive Hamilton
Article image for Reports top Chinese spy defects to US offering COVID origin secrets

A top Chinese spy has reportedly defected to the US with intelligence about the origins of COVID-19.

No confirmation has yet been provided on the reports surfacing on Chinese media sites.

However, if true, he would be the highest-level defector ever from the People’s Republic of China.

Author Professor Clive Hamilton told Ben Fordham, if true, it’s an “extraordinary coup”.

“It would be a goldmine of information for US intelligence.”

Mr Hamilton said if he ever returned to China “he’d be dead in a day”.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

NewsPoliticsWorld
