Reports top Chinese spy defects to US offering COVID origin secrets
A top Chinese spy has reportedly defected to the US with intelligence about the origins of COVID-19.
No confirmation has yet been provided on the reports surfacing on Chinese media sites.
However, if true, he would be the highest-level defector ever from the People’s Republic of China.
Author Professor Clive Hamilton told Ben Fordham, if true, it’s an “extraordinary coup”.
“It would be a goldmine of information for US intelligence.”
Mr Hamilton said if he ever returned to China “he’d be dead in a day”.
Image: Getty